South Africa: Severe Weather Warnings - South African News Briefs - November 5, 2024

The South African Weather Service has issued several warnings.
5 November 2024
Cape Town — Severe Weather Warnings
 The South African Weather Service has issued multiple warnings due to a cut-off low weather system. Expect scattered thunderstorms and rain across various regions, including the southern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Significant snowfall is also anticipated in high-lying areas, with warnings of potential flooding and traffic disruptions in the Eastern Cape.

Fitch Ratings Outlook
 Fitch Ratings has indicated a potential upgrade for South Africa's credit outlook if the government maintains its commitment to stabilizing debt as outlined in its recent budget plan. The National Treasury projects that state debt will hit 75.5% of GDP by March 2026.  However, Fitch's forecast suggests a higher debt-to-GDP ratio due to ongoing challenges with state-owned enterprises like Transnet.

Woman Claims R103 million Lotto
 The woman won the R103 million Lotto jackpot from the October 30, 2024, draw. She's the second-highest Lotto jackpot winner in the country, and said she cried when the bank called her with the news.

President Ramaphosa Meets Prince of Wales
On November 5, 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive a courtesy call from the Prince of Wales at Genadendal, Cape Town. The Prince is in South Africa to host the 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards on November 6, focusing on the climate crisis and environmental solutions.

