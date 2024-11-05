Seychelles to Test Digital Traffic Tech for Road Offences

Seychelles is to introduce a digital traffic enforcement trial initiative for eight weeks to improve road safety in the small island state, according to a high-level official.

Vice President Ahmed Afif revealed the government's plans in a recent interview recently following the Cabinet of Ministers meeting held at State House.

The project will be carried out in the eastern Mahe district of Roche Caiman, using technology to detect traffic offences such as speeding, mobile phone use, and seatbelt violations.

"The government has already approved the principal for the trial and all that remains is for the Department of Transport to contact the consul to inform the company to go ahead," he said.

The Seychelles consul in Australia, Arnold Chetty, has already been in touch with Australian company Acusensus for the use of their technology.

"The company is interested in running the project on a pilot basis, which means that it will not cost the country anything to run it," explained Afif.

Through the project, drivers carrying out traffic infractions will be caught on camera, and will immediately receive a message.

"There will not be anyone there to arrest the person, they will only receive the message informing them of what infraction they have committed and there will be a fine to pay," said Afif. He added, "We will have to determine where to place the cameras and other instruments to be used, as you know the two countries are different."

The authorities also say that the measure will help reduce the costs for the police force.

During the piloting of the project, the authorities will fine-tune the existing technology to cater to local needs. The trial will assess the system's ability and insights from the trial will guide future infrastructure planning and enforcement decisions.

"This will provide the government with a lot of information, as we have seen nowadays people are driving without a valid license in addition to other illegal activities happening on the roads," said Afif.

He said if all goes well, Seychelles may then adopt it as a permanent measure, by coming into a commercial agreement with the company.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport will evaluate business models and legislative requirements to facilitate the transition to digital enforcement, with the trial's findings informing whether the system will be adopted permanently.

Meanwhile, Seychelles is embarking on a digital surveillance path, where President Wavel Ramkalawan after his visit to China announced that the country will be receiving CCTV systems from China.