Ethiopian Airlines Receives Africa's First Airbus A350-1000

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines, the biggest carrier in Africa, received the first A350-1000 passenger plane in Africa named: "Ethiopia: Land of Origins" from Airbus company in a ceremony held in Toulouse, France.

This brand new aircraft is going to arrive at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Today on 5th November 2024.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his address to the parliament last week, disclosed that Ethiopia has already embarked on building a mega airport.

This new airport is projected to have the capacity to serve 130 million passengers each year, which is more than four times the current capacity of Bole International Airport.

The Premier also pointed out that Ethiopian Airlines has ordered 124 new modern planes, its growth that will continue to be universal.

To this effect, the delivery of Africa's first Airbus A350-1000 is now considered a historical move to Ethiopian Airlines.

It is also a step that signifies both the airline's growth trajectory and its commitment to operating one of the most modern fleets on the continent.

This aircraft will join Ethiopian's growing fleet of Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners, both known for fuel efficiency and long-haul capabilities, it was learned.

The A350-1000 variant, a larger and more powerful version of the A350 family, can accommodate up to 395 passengers across business and economy classes, with a more extensive business section than Ethiopian's existing widebody configurations.

This makes Ethiopian Airlines not only the largest fleet owner in Africa, but also a facility with a huge airport.