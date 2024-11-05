Kenya: Duale Puts Night Clubs On Notice Over Noise Pollution

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has pledged to intensify a crackdown on clubs operating in residential areas due to persistent noise pollution concerns, particularly in Nairobi.

Duale emphasized the need for peaceful neighbourhoods, saying entertainment joints must adhere to established regulations, including proper sound-proofing measures.

"We are not going to allow that to continue," Duale said, "clubs operating in residential neighbourhoods must adhere to guidelines of soundproofing, otherwise they will be closed."

Duale's announcement comes in the wake of a series of enforcement actions by the County government in recent weeks.

Several clubs have been closed for violating noise regulations, only to reopen under unclear circumstances, raising questions about the consistency and transparency of the enforcement process.

The Cabinet Secretary made the remarks at the launch of Bio Foods' sustainability report, where he commended the company for its commitment to environmental conservation.

The report highlights Bio Foods' dedication to sustainable practices, aligning with the government's broader agenda for environmental protection and community well-being.

Duale pointed out that initiatives like those undertaken by Bio Foods exemplify responsible corporate practices, urging other businesses to follow suit. "It is essential for companies to integrate sustainability into their operations, not only for their benefit but for the betterment of our communities and the environment," he stated.

