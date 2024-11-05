Kenya: Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected in Parts of Nairobi - Met Department

5 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the Nairobi metropolitan region, the Kenya Meteorological Department has stated.

According to the weatherman, the light to moderate rainfall will be experienced on Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied by occasional heavy showers.

The Met department listed areas including Embakasi, Roysambu, Kasarani, Westlands, Langata, Dagoretti North and South that will be affected by the rains while at the same time urging residents to take caution.

"Light to moderate rainfall, with occasional heavy showers, is expected over parts of the Nairobi metropolitan region in the coming days. Stay prepared and plan your activities accordingly," the Met department stated.

Parts of Starehe ,Mathare, Kibra, Makadara and Ruaraka areas will also be impacted by the moderate rains.

The Meteorological department further stated that parts of Maragwa,Kangema ,Mathioya ,Kiharu Kigumo and Gatanga in Murang'a county will also receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Kiambu county the rains will be witnessed in parts of Thika town, Ruiru, Juja, Kiambaa, Githunguri, Lari, Gatundu South and North while light shower rains will be received in Kajiado county.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will also be experienced in parts of Kirinyaga county.

"Rainfall is expected in Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, and North-eastern Kenya. Isolated storms are likely in some areas," it noted.

The Weatherman however noted that Sunny and Dry weather is likely to be witnessed in many regions of the country from Friday going forward.

"From Friday onward, the weather is likely to turn sunny and dry in many regions, stay updated and plan accordingly," the Met Department added.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.