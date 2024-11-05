Kenya: 8 Teachers in Homa Bay Arrested for Exam Malpractice

Kisumu — Eight teachers of a secondary school in Homa Bay are being held by the police over exam malpractice in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Homa Bay Sub County police commander Emmanuel Kiplangat confirmed that the teachers were from Pala Masogo Secondary School.

"They were arrested on Monday, at the start of the examinations theory papers," he said.

Kiplangat says some teachers under the Board of Management contract in the school were busted photocopying an exam paper at the school compound.

He says the Chemistry paper, that was done on Monday afternoon, was being photocopied by the teachers.

"The exam paper belonged to one of the candidates who was admitted at the hospital for medication," he said.

The police boss noted that the arrest was made by a multi -agency team comprising officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Police Service.

Speaking to the press in Homa Bay town, Kiplangat says the arrest was extended to the centre manager and invigilators.

"They are detained at our station here and are being processed to be arraign in court for aiding cheating in the examinations," he said.

Following the incident, Kiplangat announced that officials from the MOE changed all the exam officials at the Centre.

He says the Centre had a total of 119 candidates and will continue with their examinations under a very strict supervision.

