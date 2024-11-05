Egypt's $14b Export Potential Fuels Agritech Growth Push

5 November 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Entlaq report forecasts $14 billion in Egyptian agricultural exports by 2030, emphasizing tech-driven growth to address water scarcity and labor challenges.
  • Anticipated creation of 50,000 new agritech jobs by 2030 as Egypt aims to boost wheat self-sufficiency from 47% to 70%.
  • Egypt's emphasis on digital transformation and sustainability attracts venture capital, solidifying its position as a key player in agritech innovation.

Egypt's agritech sector is gaining momentum as Entlaq's inaugural report reveals a path toward $14 billion in agricultural exports by 2030.

The report details a strategic vision to leverage technology for growth, tackling critical challenges like water scarcity and informal labor while driving agricultural productivity and food security.

Entlaq's report also projects over 50,000 new agritech jobs by 2030 as Egypt seeks to increase wheat self-sufficiency to 70% from 47% in 2021. This focus on digital transformation and sustainability is expected to attract further venture capital, enhancing Egypt's standing as a regional leader in agritech innovation.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Egypt's economy, contributing 11.6% to GDP and employing nearly a fifth of the workforce. With government investment in the sector set to exceed EGP 116.6 billion this fiscal year, Egypt is targeting a 20% increase in agricultural output, driven by innovative solutions like precision irrigation, IoT, and AI-powered platforms. Startups such as Mahaseel Masr are leading efforts, with tools like the Qamhawey app enabling farmers to monitor crops and directly access markets.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.