Morocco's Cathedis Secures $713k to Drive Last-Mile Delivery Expansion

Moroccan last-mile delivery startup Cathedis raised $713,000 in a funding round led by Fond Capital Venture (FCV), BMCE Capital Investments' venture arm, and Beltone Venture Capital.

Founded in 2015, Cathedis provides delivery solutions to e-commerce platforms and online retailers. The funding--MAD5 million from FCV and MAD2 million from Beltone--signals growing confidence in Morocco's startup scene.

Supported by CDG Invest's 212Founders program and Afri Mobility, Cathedis is accelerating its market presence domestically and internationally. Known for its expertise and strong management, the company has positioned itself as a key player in Morocco's logistics industry.

Key Takeaways

Cathedis' funding round signals investor confidence in Morocco's startup ecosystem, particularly in logistics--a sector driven by e-commerce growth. The last-mile delivery market in North Africa is expanding as online shopping increases, pushing local companies to improve efficiency and infrastructure. The support from a robust lineup of investors, including CDG Invest and Afri Mobility, empowers Cathedis to expand infrastructure and meet rising delivery demands, underscoring Morocco's growing role in the global startup ecosystem.