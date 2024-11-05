Morocco: Moroccan Logistics Startup Colis.Ma Secures $300k Pre-Seed Funding

TLDR

Colis.ma, a Moroccan startup specializing in cross-border logistics, raised $300,000 in a pre-seed round led by Witamax. The funds will support Colis.ma's expansion across Morocco's top five regions and six European countries, with plans to enter West African markets.

Founded in 2022, the company claims to have seen rapid growth, delivering over 50,000 parcels to 55 destinations in Europe and achieving a 380% increase in annual recurring revenue in 2023.

Targeting individuals with family ties between Morocco and Europe, as well as SMEs in sectors like cosmetics and artisanal goods, Colis.ma aims to bridge the logistics gap between Africa and Europe.

Key Takeaways

Colis.ma's successful funding round reflects the growing demand for cross-border logistics solutions in North Africa. With $50,000 previously secured from The Baobab Network and recent success in accelerator programs like Orange Corners, Colis.ma is on a trajectory to strengthen its market position. The startup's innovative approach, integrating both traditional and unorganized transporters through proprietary tech, optimizes operations for partners and enhances service quality.