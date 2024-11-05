Kenya: Passengers Entering Kenya Must Declare Mobile Devices, Says KRA

Nairobi — Passengers entering Kenya will soon be required to declare their mobile phones, including their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, as part of a new compliance measure by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The requirement, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, aims to strengthen tax compliance and bolster the integrity of Kenya's mobile device market.

Under the new directive, all importers and assemblers will be expected to submit detailed import entries, including precise model descriptions, quantities, and IMEI numbers of mobile devices, through KRA's Customs portal.

Compliance with local regulations will also require obtaining permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

"KRA is mandated to collect revenue on behalf of the Government of Kenya and administers various tax laws, including the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA, 2004)," KRA stated, highlighting that mobile devices are classified as restricted imports under EACCMA, thus necessitating CA regulatory permits.

KRA urged all importers and sector stakeholders to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure a smooth importation process and avoid potential non-compliance issues.