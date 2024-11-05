Malawi: Amid Criticism and Controversy, Commission Begins Work On Chilima Plane Crash Inquiry

The Commission of Inquiry into the June 10, 2024, military plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others has officially begun its work, despite growing criticism and controversy surrounding its process.

Led by Judge Jabbar Alide, the 19-member commission arrived in Mzuzu on Sunday, November 3, 2024, and started field investigations on Monday, November 4. Sources indicate that the commission may have visited the crash site at Nthungwa Hill in Nkhata Bay, 35 kilometers southwest of Mzuzu Airport, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The inquiry comes after months of public outcry and calls for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Chilima's death, along with the fatalities of the eight others aboard the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane, left the nation in shock. Since then, many, including civil society groups, political parties, and the Vice-President's widow, Mary Chilima, have demanded a full investigation into the events leading up to the crash.

However, the inquiry has been marred by controversy even before its official commencement. The commission's decision to conduct its work behind closed doors has sparked criticism from various quarters. Sylvester Namiwa, the executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives, resigned from the commission just days after taking his oath, citing the lack of public access to the proceedings as his primary reason. In his resignation letter to President Lazarus Chakwera, Namiwa described the closed-door nature of the inquiry as "strange" and raised concerns over transparency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite these challenges, Judge Alide, in an interview yesterday, emphasized the commission's commitment to carrying out its mandate, but refused to divulge details of their work at this stage. "The details of the work we are doing remain private, and I cannot give details to the media or the public at this point," Alide stated. He assured the public, however, that the commission would provide periodic updates through press releases.

The commission's mandate includes a thorough examination of the procurement process for the ill-fated MAF-TO3 aircraft, its condition on the day of the crash, and the actions taken after the aircraft went missing. The investigation will also focus on the communication between passengers and individuals on the ground during the flight, the search and rescue operations, and the cause of death of the victims.

The commission is set to be in Mzuzu until November 9, with further visits planned to Blantyre (November 13-14), Balaka (November 15-16), and Lilongwe (November 18-23). The commission is expected to submit its final report to the President by November 30, 2024.

While the commission's work is underway, the controversy surrounding its lack of transparency persists. Critics argue that an inquiry of such national importance should be open to public scrutiny, especially given the gravity of the tragedy and the significant public interest in the findings.

As the commission moves forward with its investigation, the pressure is mounting for it to deliver a thorough, transparent, and impartial account of the events that led to the crash, and to hold those responsible accountable. The public, still grieving the loss of a sitting vice-president and other high-ranking officials, is eager for answers, and many are watching closely to see whether the commission will live up to its promise of accountability and transparency.