Uganda: Deadly Potholes On Mbarara-Bushenyi Highway - Motorists Fear Rising Accident Rates

The Mbarara-Bushenyi highway has become a hazardous route for motorists due to the proliferation of dangerous potholes. This once vital road is now a daily threat, with drivers facing frequent accidents and significant vehicle damage.

Motorists who depend on this highway are increasingly concerned for their safety. In an effort to avoid the deep craters, many drivers find themselves swerving erratically, which often results in collisions or loss of control.

Regular commuter Robert Musiime described the situation as dire. "We're constantly having to repair our cars because of this road," he said. "If these potholes aren't fixed soon, lives will be lost."

Damage from the road's condition ranges from flat tires to broken suspensions, with more and more vehicles suffering serious harm before reaching their destinations. The escalating number of accidents, some fatal, has left drivers frustrated and fearful.

A recent fatal crash at mile 9, attributed to the pothole-ridden road, highlights the growing dangers. SP Michael Kananura, Chief Licensing Officer at the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, confirmed that the potholes played a key role in the tragic incident.

"Preliminary investigations show that the accident on mile 9 on November 4th was caused by potholes in the middle of the road," he noted.

Drivers have expressed anger at what they see as neglect by the authorities. Swalleh Baryijja, a frequent traveler on the highway, criticised the lack of action from traffic officials.

"These potholes are extremely dangerous, yet the focus of traffic officers seems misplaced," Baryijja said. "They prioritise areas with minimal risk, while drivers struggle to avoid these hazards, leading to accidents even with cautious driving."

As the busy holiday season approaches, many fear that the number of accidents will only increase unless urgent repairs are made.