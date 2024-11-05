Uganda: Tororo Hospital Seeks Shs250m to Get Facelift

St. Anthony Hospital, a critical healthcare facility in Tororo District, is seeking shs250 million to repair its aging infrastructure, with 60% of its buildings now in dilapidated condition.

The hospital, initially established in the late 1960s by the Franciscan Sisters and now under the management of Tororo Archdiocese, continues to serve thousands of patients in Bukedi subregion, even as its deteriorating facilities place mounting pressure on the quality of care.

Nestled at the foot of Tororo Rock, St. Anthony Hospital was originally a cornerstone of healthcare in the region, serving the then Bukedi District.

In the face of insecurity, however, the Franciscan Sisters were compelled to leave, and the hospital transitioned to the care of the Tororo Archdiocese.

Since then, it has functioned as a referral hospital for Tororo and surrounding areas, providing essential services to the community as a nonprofit institution.

However, a lack of significant renovations over the years has left 60% of its structures in severe disrepair.

Broken timber, damaged plumbing, and failing toilets are just some of the symptoms of the hospital's extensive infrastructural challenges.

Dr. Anthony Okoth, CEO of St. Anthony Hospital, emphasized the urgent need for restoration, pointing out that essential medical equipment has become unreliable due to age and lack of repair options.

"We are struggling with machines that are beyond repair, which affects our ability to provide critical care," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides broken machines, Dr. Okoth says several wards and the theater are out of use.

John Okea, Tororo District Chairperson, highlighted the hospital's pivotal role in the region as a primary referral center.

"This renovation is not just about buildings; it's about restoring the hospital's ability to handle more advanced medical cases that are increasingly prevalent in the region," Okea noted.

In a bid to uplift the facility, the Christians of Tororo Archdiocese, through their organization, the Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), have organized a fundraising dinner.

The event is scheduled for November 9, 2024, at Rivonia Suites in Mbuya, Kampala, and seeks contributions from well-wishers to support the hospital's restoration efforts.

Dr. Nakelet Opolot, chairperson of the fundraising committee, spoke on the pressing need for quality healthcare closer to home.

"Without adequate care locally, patients with complex health issues are forced to travel long distances, particularly to Kampala, which places a significant financial burden on them and their families," Dr Opolot said.

Through this renovation project, the hospital's leadership envisions transforming St. Anthony into a teaching hospital and equip it to manage complex illnesses using modern technology.

However, realizing this goal requires substantial public support, and community leaders are appealing to individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute generously.

The upcoming fundraiser in Kampala marks a crucial step toward revitalizing St. Anthony Hospital and ensuring that quality healthcare remains accessible to residents of the Bukedi subregion.