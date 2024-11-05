Uganda: Centenary Rewards Extraordinary Talents At This Year's Masaza Cup

Centenary Bank celebrated the successful conclusion of the 2024 Masaza Cup, held at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole by rewarding extraordinary talents.

As part of its support, Centenary Bank awarded the championship title winners, Buddu

County, with a prize of shs12 million while the runners-up, Kyaggwe , received shs9 million.

On the other side, Buweekula, which secured the third place, was awarded shs 7 million while Kyaddondo County which came fourth took home shs5 million in recognition of their impressive journey throughout the tournament.

Centenary Bank's General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing, Beatrice Lugalambi emphasized that the bank's support for young talent aligns with its core values and strategic mandate.

"At Centenary Bank, we believe in the power of investing in young talent because youth are the backbone of our nation's future. Supporting platforms like the Masaza Cup allows us to not only celebrate these young athletes but also empower them with opportunities to grow, develop their skills, and dream big. Football is more than a game; it instills values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience - qualities that we, as a bank, deeply value and wish to foster in the next generation," Lugalambi said.

In a fitting return to this hallowed ground, three years later, two-time champions Buddu, steeped in Masaza Cup history, went head-to-head with Kyaggwe, first-time finalists eager to make a mark on the grand stage.

For Buddu, it was a shot at cementing their legacy while for Kyaggwe, it was an opportunity to upset the status quo and claim their place in Masaza Cup folklore.

As with last year, this year's Masaza Cup tournament emphasized the crucial role men play in the fight against HIV/AIDS, an initiative the Buganda Kingdom is championing through to 2030.

This focus aims to mobilize men to take active roles in health and social welfare, especially in addressing issues that affect families and communities.

Earlier this year, Centenary Bank reaffirmed its commitment to the tournament with a shs200 million pledge, following through on its promise to contribute shs 600 million over three years.

Lugalambi highlighted the bank's dedication to nurturing youth talent within the kingdom.

"This tournament gives a lot of hope to young athletes, giving them a platform to showcase their skills and building a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition. Every year, we donate 1% of our previous year's net profits to corporate social responsibility initiatives in the community, and this year it is up to shs2.9bn, with a focus on improving health, education, and the environment. This shows our commitment," Lugalambi explained.

"Through this partnership, we have seen emerging talents thrive, with many moving on to shine in even bigger arenas. Returning to Namboole will only strengthen this mission, as the stadium truly represents the heart of Ugandan football."

Launched by the Buganda Kingdom in 2004, the Masaza Cup Football Tournament provides a platform to develop the potential of young talents from the counties.

The 2024 edition featured 18 counties, divided into three groups.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, celebrated the Masaza Cup's return to the historic Namboole Stadium, noting the tournament's role in nurturing talent and driving regional development.

"This tournament not only cultivates skill but also strengthens growth in our community. With our comeback to Namboole you have seen the large crowds that came and cheered for the exceptional talents that will emerge."

Mayiga also expressed appreciation to Centenary Bank for its consistent support.

"Centenary Bank's contributions have been essential for this event and many other kingdom initiatives," he said.