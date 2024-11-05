Uganda: Police Arrest Woman for Feeding Baby With Feaces

Police in Masaka have arrested a woman who appeared in a video feeding a baby with faeces.

. The accused, Stella Namwanje, is also alleged to have forced the child to drink her urine.

Namwanje, a 34-year-old resident of Binyonyi A village in the Nyendo Mukungwe sub-county, Masaka city, is currently in custody at Masaka Central Police Station.

She asserts her innocence, claiming she was simply caring for the child and did not intend to cause any harm.

"I swear I had no intention of doing such an act. I keep asking myself why I did it," Namwanje said. "The child's mother is my friend, and I have no issues with her."

Namwanje stated that she recorded the video on her phone but does not know how it ended up on social media.

"I recorded it but didn't send it to anyone. I never meant to harm the innocent baby," she explained.

Originally from Mbirizi in Lwengo district, Namwanje is a mother of three and is a commercial sex worker in Nyendo. She denies any malicious intent toward her friend's child.

The child's mother, Olivia Mbabazi, expressed her shock at the incident, stating, "She was always with my child and loved him. I trusted her completely. I never imagined she could have such intentions."

Mbabazi noted that she often left her child in Namwanje's care, unaware of any potential danger, "and I don't know whether she has been doing it or it was the first time."

Residents are outraged by Namwanje's actions and are calling for government intervention.

"We can't believe she did this. We urge the government to take serious action against her," they said.

Aisha Tumusiime, a local leader, reported that concerns about Namwanje's behavior had previously been raised with the owner of the lodge where she stayed, but no action was taken.

Twaha Kasirye, a police spokesperson in Masaka, confirmed that an investigations are underway to determine the motivations behind Namwanje's actions.

It is alleged that the incident occurred three weeks ago.

The community remains in shock as they seek justice for the innocent child affected by this troubling case.