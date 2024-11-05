press release

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) – an umbrella organisation serving 103 shelters – is calling for immediate government intervention to address the devastating impact of inadequate support for the shelters serving as the frontline defence against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The NSMSA highlights the dire consequences of underfunding and poor coordination, with funding shortfalls, insufficient resources, and administrative burdens threatening the safety and stability of survivors. The NSMSA's recent presentation to Parliament (on 30 October) underscored the urgent need for shelters to be recognised as an essential service within the national framework to fight against GBVF.

Dr Zubeda Dangor, Head of the Executive at the NSMSA says, "Every day, 11 women lose their lives to gender-based violence. This is not just a statistic; it's a national crisis that demands immediate, tangible action from all levels of government. This is why we need much more support for GBV shelters because they not only provide sanctuary for women and children fleeing violence – a space to heal, rebuild, and find hope – but also provide critical services to help victims of abuse through recovery. Yet, since we are forced to operate on limited funding and inadequate resources, with delayed disbursements and little support from the government, we simply cannot meet the needs of the growing number of survivors who depend on us."

Dangor explains that shelters offer more than just temporary housing but offer survivors and their children's vital resources such as healthcare, legal assistance, psychosocial support, educational services, and skill-building workshops. However, most shelters primarily operate with government funding, which covers only 41% of their costs. This means that they must make up the shortfall from private fundraising, which is unsustainable.

She says, "When funds are delayed or inadequate, shelters are forced to scale back essential services or worse, turn survivors away. We need funding that is not only sufficient but reliably disbursed, allowing us to focus on our work without constantly worrying about keeping the doors open. Moreover, this added responsibility takes shelter staff away from their actual work."

The NSMSA's Sima Diar says, "The chronic underfunding and lack of support from municipal and provincial departments also make it difficult for shelters to comply with costly and time-intensive municipal requirements, such as re-zoning and health and safety regulations. A major issue is that these requirements are not standardised and can end up being an expensive burden. GBV shelters need government's assistance and clear guidance to navigate these processes, to avoid additional financial and operational strain."

The NSMSA is calling on government to prioritise GBVF in its budget, arguing that this is crucial if the nation is to effectively combat what President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly acknowledged as a pandemic.

Dr Dangor emphasises, "Our work is directly tied to reducing femicide, helping women escape cycles of violence, and empowering them to rebuild their lives. Yet, without adequate funding, we can only do so much. Survivors need more than temporary shelter; they need support to heal, to gain independence, and to reintegrate into society with dignity. This requires investment, not only in GBV shelters but in the broader infrastructure that supports women's safety and independence."

NSMSA also calls for improved coordination and communication between the Department of Social Development (DSD), Health, Justice, Human Settlements, and the South African Police Services (SAPS), each of which plays a critical role in the protection and empowerment of GBVF survivors. Diar points out, "Currently, the lack of coordination across these departments undermine the efforts of shelters. Effective communication is key to effectively addressing violence against women and children, therefore, when departments are not aligned, it is the victims of violence who suffer, as do the dedicated workers who strive every day to keep them safe."

The impact of this disconnect is acutely felt in areas such as municipal compliance, where shelters face differing standards and costs across regions, with no clear guidance and limited support from government. Dangor says, "Staff in NGO shelters face burnout as they shoulder heavy administrative burdens on top of the emotional toll of dealing with violence daily. These are people who work around the clock for minimal pay, often going without salaries or benefits, while government-run shelters have much better support. We view this as a power imbalance that needs addressing; we cannot continue to operate under these conditions and expect positive results for survivors."

The NSMSA's advocacy goes beyond funding. It is calling for a broader commitment to the structural changes necessary to break the cycles of violence, which include the expansion of GBV shelter services nationwide and investment in second- and third-stage housing options that allow survivors to transition safely back into society. "We cannot heal women only to send them back into unsafe environments or economic instability," said Diar. "Survivors need stable housing options post-shelter and access to skills development, so they can reintegrate and rebuild their lives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, GBV shelters are struggling to meet the specific needs of survivors, especially when it comes to health and mental wellness services, which are limited due to funding constraints. A recent study by NSMSA revealed that 85% of women in shelters arrive with young children, many with significant healthcare and educational needs. The lack of mental health services for survivors, who often suffer from severe trauma, further highlights the need for increased resources and government support. "Victims' needs are complex and diverse," Dangor noted. "They include not only safety and security but long-term emotional and psychological healing. Without consistent and adequate support, shelters are simply unable to address all these multi-faceted needs."

NSMSA remains resolute in its mission to be the voice of GBV shelters across South Africa, advocating for a budget and policies that reflect the reality of the GBVF crisis. "This issue is urgent," Dangor concluded. "South Africa cannot continue to leave survivors in limbo. Shelters are not just a place of refuge; they are a fundamental piece of the solution to gender-based violence. We call on government leaders at every level to listen, to respond, and to act decisively in supporting shelters and the women and children who rely on them."