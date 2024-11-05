Uganda: Busoga Kingdom Plans Celebratory Events for Kyabazinga's 36th Birthday and Masaza Cup Final

The celebrations will begin on Saturday, December 14, 2024, with a Royal Banquet at Igenge Palace.

The Busoga Kingdom has officially announced a series of events to celebrate the 36th birthday of His Majesty, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, scheduled for December 2024.

Organised under the theme, "Transforming Busoga through Sports and Culture," the festivities will emphasise cultural pride and community engagement, according to the Kingdom's 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Owekitiibwa Haji Osman Ahmed Noor.

The banquet, set to commence at 2:00 pm, will be attended by high-ranking officials, cultural dignitaries, and selected guests.

This invitation-only event is intended to honor the Kyabazinga's contributions to the Kingdom, with a focus on unity and social development initiatives.

The following morning, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, a "Service to the Kingdom" event will take place at the Busoga Kingdom Headquarters from 7am to 11am.

This engagement will allow the Kyabazinga to interact with citizens in a public setting, reinforcing his commitment to service and fostering a closer relationship between the monarchy and the local population.

The weekend's events will conclude with the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup Final at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Starting at 2pm on December 15, the final match will determine the top chiefdom team, highlighting the Kingdom's emphasis on sports as a unifying force.

Following the final, a friendly game between Busoga United and the Uganda Cranes is scheduled for 4:00pm.

Public access to the stadium will be available from 9am, with ticket prices set at Shs5,000 for general admission, Shs2,000 for those using MTN MoMo Pay, and Shs25,000 for VIP seating.

The Masaza Cup, backed by MTN Uganda, is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen regional ties and promote sportsmanship within the Kingdom. MTN's Regional Marketing Manager, Mr. Denis Harindimana, expressed the company's support for the initiative, which encourages community engagement and fosters healthy competition.

The event's announcement was attended by prominent Kingdom officials, including Owekitiibwa Yudaya Babirye (Kyabazinga Affairs), Amin Bbosa and Dan Musota (Sports), Mukembo James (Youth Affairs), and Ntange Andrew (Protocol).

They emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to preserving cultural heritage while supporting youth development through sports.

Quarterfinal matches for the Masaza Cup are slated for November 8 and 9, 2024, followed by the semi-finals and a third-place playoff.

These games have generated significant anticipation throughout the Kingdom, with teams and supporters preparing for the season's final match.

According to Hajj Osman Noor, the events are intended to foster community pride and unity, aligning with the Kingdom's broader goals of promoting a connected and culturally vibrant Busoga.