Uganda: Watch | the Stolen Identity - How One Man Posed As a Doctor for a Decade

An investigation by NBS Investigates has uncovered the shocking tale of a man who, for over a decade, has successfully impersonated a qualified doctor, deceiving both public institutions and patients alike.

Dubbed "Dr Know Nothing," this individual allegedly infiltrated various sectors of Uganda's healthcare system, taking on prestigious positions and carrying out medical procedures despite having fraudulent qualifications.

The exposé, led by NBS reporter Henry Mugenyi, follows the experiences of Dr Innocent Ssemanda, a legitimate doctor and epidemiologist who learned in 2018 that his identity was being used by an imposter.

As Dr Ssemanda recounts, the situation first came to light during a routine license renewal with the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC).

"I was shocked to find another person with the same credentials, same registration number, primary qualifications, and even personal details," said Dr. Ssemanda, describing the realization that someone else was using his name and certifications.

The imposter, referred to in the investigation as "Ssemanda the Second," managed to replicate every aspect of Dr. Ssemanda's credentials, from Uganda Certificate of Education results to a Bachelor of Medicine degree transcript from Makerere University.

In some instances, however, minor inconsistencies were noted, such as altered photos and slight discrepancies in ID details.

#NBSInvestigates: The Stolen Identity: Doctor Know Nothing. Exposing an impersonator 'Dr. Innocent Ssemanda', who infiltrated government systems to pose as a medical doctor, attaining top jobs but equally committing atrocities.@MugenyiHenry_#NBSLiveAt9 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/rATwu9vtZH -- NBS Television (@nbstv) November 4, 2024

According to documents obtained by NBS Investigates, "Ssemanda the Second" used his falsified qualifications to obtain roles in significant public health initiatives.

In one instance, he was hired as a regional epidemiologist in Yumbe District, where he was part of Uganda's national COVID-19 response team under a Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cooperative agreement.

His involvement raised alarm among colleagues, who described him as "lacking the required technical and medical knowledge for the job."

Despite multiple complaints and requests for intervention, efforts to expose the imposter had largely gone unanswered.

For years, Dr Ssemanda sought assistance from the Ministry of Health, the UMDPC, and even the Uganda Police.

Authorities, however, appeared unable or unwilling to address the case until NBS Investigates took on the story.

Detailed examination of documents by NBS and expert analysts revealed numerous signs of forgery.

James Ssewaya, a graphic designer from Next Media, reviewed the imposter's Annual Practicing License (APL) and identified inconsistencies in its QR codes and boundary lines, suggesting tampering.

"This isn't an issue of data entry; it's deliberate manipulation," Ssewaya remarked. "The person behind this fraud carefully replicated some elements and altered others."

Attempts to trace the origin of this forgery led investigators to Cleveland Specialised Women's Clinic in Wampewo, where "Ssemanda the Second" allegedly performed surgeries and other medical procedures.

Undercover video footage obtained by NBS Investigates showed him performing surgeries and issuing prescriptions--activities strictly reserved for licensed professionals.

The clinic, located along Gayaza Road, promotes itself as a reputable facility with "highly skilled specialists," a claim brought into serious question by these findings.

When confronted with the evidence, Dr Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, expressed outrage.

"This is a criminal offense; it's fraud and illegal under our laws. Anyone with this level of evidence should whistle-blow immediately to ensure such individuals are prosecuted," she stated.

The UMDPC, however, initially brushed off the case as an "error in data capture."

Yet, further probing by NBS Investigates revealed how the council's licensing portal would display Dr Ssemanda's authentic details when scanning the imposter's APL QR code--a sign of deep-rooted vulnerabilities within the licensing system.

The ramifications of this case extend far beyond administrative errors. Barbara Kwarikunda, a young mother from Rubanda District, shared her harrowing experience after a procedure performed at Cleveland Clinic in March 2024.

"My intestines were cut, and material was left inside me. I can't turn or bend," said Kwarikunda, describing the ongoing health complications she's endured since her surgery.

Despite mounting evidence and public outcry, the alleged imposter remains at large. Police initially detained him but subsequently released him, stating that "further investigations" were required.

With Uganda's healthcare grappling with significant personnel shortages and strained resources, this case points at the glaring oversight in credential verification.

Health rights advocate Prof Moses Mulumba expressed concern over recruitment issues within the Ministry of Health and urged systemic reforms.

"This confusion over who handles recruitment--be it the Health Service Commission or Public Service--is contributing to dangerous gaps," Mulumba noted.

As "Ssemanda the Second" continues to evade accountability, NBS Investigates remains committed to shedding light on this case and monitoring developments.

With more revelations on the horizon, Ugandans are left questioning the integrity of their healthcare system and the potential risks lurking within.