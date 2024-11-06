Zambia: Supporting Women to Lead Zambia's Green Energy and Climate Action Transformation

press release

Zambia is currently grappling with an energy crisis impacting economic growth and daily life across the nation. Recognising the untapped potential of women to drive change, the Graça Machel Trust launched the GMT Energy and Climate Action Network Summit in Lusaka to position women as leaders in addressing the country's energy challenges. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, transitioning to a sustainable energy future could create over 8 million jobs across Africa by 2050. This presents an opportunity to tackle unemployment and promote inclusive economic growth, especially for the continent's growing youth population.

The Trust has established networks of women across various economic sectors to contribute to these efforts. In Zambia, where the energy crisis is particularly pressing, this is more critical than ever. By creating platforms where women can share experiences, build influence, and collaborate, the Trust is helping women amplify their role as catalysts for change in clean energy and climate action. The recent summit gathered women entrepreneurs, industry professionals, policymakers, civil society representatives, ministers, government officials, Deputy Governor, and private sector representatives, all dedicated to shaping Zambia's energy future.

Mrs. Graça Machel, the Trust's founder, urged women to go beyond mere participation and take the lead in Zambia's clean energy transformation, highlighting the essential role of energy and women's leadership. "Africa holds vast potential for green energy," she said. "Tapping into this potential is not just an environmental necessity but a massive economic opportunity. The future of Zambia's energy sector cannot be shaped without the full participation of women as innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders, and consumers."

Mobilising for change: Voices from the frontlines

The summit brought together leading experts and influential leaders who are critical in addressing Zambia's energy challenges and championing initiatives that contribute significantly to progress.

Among the distinguished attendees were Honorable Makozo Chikote, Zambia's Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament; Dr. Tukiya Kankasa-Mabula, a prominent figure in financial inclusion and a member of the Trust's Expert Leaders Group; Ms. Maureen Sumbwe, CEO of the Zambia Federation of Associations of Women in Business (ZAFWIB); Eunice G. Kamwendo from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; and Ms. Mizinga Melu, CEO of Absa Bank Zambia.

Ms. Melu highlighted the importance of inclusive financing and the private sector's role in promoting inclusivity within the energy sector. "Financial institutions must tailor solutions that enable women, youth, and persons with disabilities to participate fully in the energy sector," she said. She advocated for innovative financing models and mentorship programs to eliminate barriers to entry.

Ms Shiphra Chisha, Director of Programmes at the Trust, outlined the Trust's vision for clean energy and climate action, emphasising the importance of removing systemic barriers for women and girls. "The GMT Clean Energy and Climate Action strategy aims to drive, with our partners, an inclusive and equitable clean energy solution across Africa, with a special focus on women, youth, and persons with disabilities," she stated. She added, "The Trust recognises the transformative role that clean energy can play in economic development and climate resilience. Our efforts are designed to support women so that they are at the forefront of this transformation."

The Women Leaders for Climate Action (WLCA) also actively contributed to the summit's discussions. WLCA's Prudence Muchinouta delved into the opportunities and challenges facing Zambia's evolving energy landscape. Members like Ms. Melu and Ms. Nambula Kachumi played significant roles in reinforcing the collective commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in clean energy and driving transformative climate action.

These discussions underscored the importance of collaboration with experts and leaders committed to advancing Zambia's energy sector through inclusive, tangible action. Panelists, including entrepreneurs, civil society leaders, and policymakers, addressed key challenges such as the need for accessible financing, policy reform, and community engagement. Industry pioneers shared their determination to create a supportive environment for women, while government officials emphasised their commitment to inclusive policies and regulatory reforms. Speakers urged stakeholders to work together for a sustainable energy future, with commitments to support women, youth, and vulnerable communities.

Ms Bertha Dlamini, Group CEO of Rito Group, presented the GMT Women in Clean Energy and Climate Action Network Strategy. She emphasised the need for a collaborative platform where women can share experiences, access resources, and influence policy. "Our goal is to create a robust network supporting women-owned energy businesses and positioning women in leadership roles across the sector," she explained.