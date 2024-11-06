South Africa: Durban Airport To Get New King Shaka Statue - South African News Briefs - November 6, 2024

Durban Airport To Get New King Shaka Statue

Fourteen years after a statue of AmaZulu King Shaka was removed from Durban's King Shaka International Airport, a new R4.5 million sculpture will be unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports SABC News. The 11-meter-high statue has been hidden from public view for two years. The initial 2010 installation, costing R3.2 million, was criticized for not adequately reflecting the stature of the AmaZulu nation's founder. Former Premier Zweli Mkhize described artist Andries Botha's original depiction at the airport as portraying King Shaka as a philosopher, economist, and administrator. This installation featured a three-meter-tall statue of Shaka surrounded by Nguni cattle, with his shield and spear resting beside him. However, Botha's work diverged from the only known likeness of Shaka, sketched in 1824 by James King. Subsequently, artist Peter Hall was commissioned 2011 to create a statue more aligned with the 1824 depiction. Botha's statue was removed discreetly at night, leaving only the cattle statues behind. Ntando Mnyandu, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, noted that the new statue stands five meters high on a six-meter plinth.

Police to Target Food Manufacturers in Gauteng Food Safety Probe

In the wake of three Katlehong pupils' deaths on Johannesburg's East Rand, police have been instructed to focus on food manufacturers, reports EWN. Last week, two siblings and another child died after allegedly eating snacks bought from two spaza shops. They were among 29 students who fell ill from a food-borne illness at Sonqoba Primary School. Acting Premier and MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, visited the families on Tuesday, urging communities to be cautious about the foods children buy from spaza shops. "We are calling on parents and communities to temporarily create awareness among children, perhaps refraining from buying unknown products from spaza shops, to ensure their safety," she said. Diale-Tlabela added that teams have been tasked with identifying the manufacturers of certain locally unfamiliar products. "Further investigation is needed. It's not just about spaza shops; we need to trace who produces these items and their manufacturing practices."

KwaZulu-Natal Schools Flooded, Exams Disrupted

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced he will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the extensive damage to schools caused by severe flooding, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned about disruptive rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms across KZN. Hlomuka stated that grade 12 students at two schools were unable to sit for their Geography Paper 1 exam. "We've arranged alternative provisions for these learners to ensure they complete their Geography exam," said Hlomuka. "Some schools, particularly primary schools in the uMgungundlovu District, have been affected. Our engineers are on-site assessing the extent of the damage. We are also collaborating with the national government; the Minister of Education is visiting on Thursday, followed by the President on Friday, when we'll present a detailed report on the schools impacted."

