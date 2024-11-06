South Africa: Former Top Cop Andre Lincoln Dismisses Claims That Foiled Kinnear Grenade Attack Was a Set-Up

Former Anti-Gang Unit boss Andre Lincoln has dismissed a suspect's claim that an attempted grenade attack on the late Charl Kinnear's house was a police plot to implicate alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

On Tuesday, 5 November 2024, Major General Andre Lincoln, the retired Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) boss, was on the stand in the Western Cape High Court in the murder trial of AGU Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, refuting claims that he was part of a plot to set up or kill alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Janick Adonis, a Junky Funky Kids gang member, claimed he informed Kinnear that Modack had allegedly arranged a hit on Kinnear, Lincoln and Captain Althea Jeftha.

Adonis told the court that Kinnear then devised a plan to trap Modack by staging a hand grenade attack at Kinnear's Bishop Lavis home. Adonis further claimed that the plan had been concocted to ensure Modack would be arrested for the grenade attack and, if he resisted, would be shot.

In November 2019, suspects indeed approached Kinnear's house with a plan to throw a grenade at the property's wall. However, they dropped the grenade when approached by police officers protecting Kinnear and were arrested and charged.

Lincoln has denied being a part of the alleged plot, saying there was no plan to stage the attack and implicate Modack.

Adonis is facing charges of conspiracy to commit...