Africa: Bishop Graham Usher's Call for Unity in Biodiversity and Climate Action

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, has reflected on the COP 16 Biodiversity Conference, and looks ahead to the COP 29 Climate Conference.

"At COP16, we saw positive steps forward and some critical gaps that need addressing, especially around financial commitments for biodiversity protection. Key outcomes included the establishment of a new benefit-sharing mechanism for genetic resources and the creation of a permanent advisory body for Indigenous communities--important steps for equity and inclusion.

"This latter agreement was particularly pleasing for the Anglican delegation, which included a young Indigenous woman from Tonga. The voices of Indigenous peoples were particularly strong at COP16, carrying both a lament for what has been lost and an urgent call to heed their ancestral wisdom about living sustainably and in harmony with nature.

"Faith communities have an important part to play in reversing biodiversity loss, including influencing hearts and minds, and making their own land nature-positive. Working with other faith groups at COP, as well as ecumenically, enabled me to speak about the values we need for a better future, as well as confronting the human greed, selfishness, and apathy that are leading us to a fear-filled future.

"The theme of the Colombian COP16 was 'making peace with nature'. There is much grassroots energy for change. The city of Cali, where COP16 was held, was alive with civil society groups, NGOs, and others passionate about protecting nature. There was common agreement that we urgently need to find ways to live sustainably with creation. We have lived for too long as if we are apart from nature. The truth is, we are a part of nature. We have no planet B.

"Efforts such as the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge signed by the Church Commissioners for England and the call to action led by the Church of England Pensions Board reflect the commitment our own institutions have made towards supporting biodiversity worldwide.

"Now, as we look towards COP29 in Baku, it's essential that climate and biodiversity goals align. The anticipated climate finance commitments, especially under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), will be vital to rebuild trust and support the world's most vulnerable communities. However, investments in biodiversity conservation, restoration, and environmental protection are futile if climate change continues to advance at the current pace.

"COP29 will provide a unique opportunity to implement a rapid response when loss and damage occur and to solidify pathways for fossil fuel phase-out. My hope is that COP29 will inspire leaders to act decisively, recognising that climate action is inseparable from the health of the whole creation. Let us continue to pray for courageous leadership and renewed commitment to protecting our shared planet."

Graham Usher is the Bishop of Norwich, in the Church of England and led the Anglican delegation that attended COP16.

