Africa: US Elections At a Glance - What You Need to Know If You're in South Africa

5 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Daily Maverick

In this Daily Maverick wrap for readers in South Africa, we gives some pointers, expertise and tips about the US elections

In his interview with Newzroom Afrika, Daily Maverick's international relations expert, J Brooks Spector, explains why South Africans should keep a close eye on the elections in America: "You don't get to vote, but you certainly have a stake."

He highlights how the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) affects South African exports: "Agoa, which gives unfettered, non-tariff access to American markets, has a significant impact on South Africa's manufacturing and agricultural commodities. It might well be under threat, as it comes up for renewal next year. If a foreign policy or international economic policy by a president is starkly transactional and insists on a whole range of quid pro quos, that could be an issue."

On broader foreign policy implications, Spector points out: "The idea that foreign assistance in its many different forms might be an issue as well - all of these things affect South Africa and South Africans fairly directly. But the larger international climate obviously has an impact, because South Africa is largely an export-driven country, and you need the stability of the international trading regime for the country's success."

And, touching on the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.