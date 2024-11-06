Africa: US Elections At a Glance - What You Need to Know If You're in South Africa

In this Daily Maverick wrap for readers in South Africa, we gives some pointers, expertise and tips about the US elections

In his interview with Newzroom Afrika, Daily Maverick's international relations expert, J Brooks Spector, explains why South Africans should keep a close eye on the elections in America: "You don't get to vote, but you certainly have a stake."

He highlights how the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) affects South African exports: "Agoa, which gives unfettered, non-tariff access to American markets, has a significant impact on South Africa's manufacturing and agricultural commodities. It might well be under threat, as it comes up for renewal next year. If a foreign policy or international economic policy by a president is starkly transactional and insists on a whole range of quid pro quos, that could be an issue."

On broader foreign policy implications, Spector points out: "The idea that foreign assistance in its many different forms might be an issue as well - all of these things affect South Africa and South Africans fairly directly. But the larger international climate obviously has an impact, because South Africa is largely an export-driven country, and you need the stability of the international trading regime for the country's success."

And, touching on the...