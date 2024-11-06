Somalia: Remarks At a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue With the Independent Expert On the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia

press release

Ambassador Richard Bell

U.S. Senior Adviser for African Affairs

New York, New York

October 30, 2024

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Chair.

Thank you, Independent Expert. Your report documents the Government of Somalia's progress towards implementing benchmarks and outlines the work that still needs to be done.

This progress has taken place despite an extremely unstable security situation and the perennial threat of al-Shabaab, which has shown little regard for human rights. In such an environment, it is of the utmost importance that civilians are protected and responsibilities under international humanitarian law are upheld, particularly as we consider reductions in international peacekeeping forces.

We note Somalia's efforts to align its legislative framework with its international human rights obligations but note ongoing concerns with key bills such as the Juvenile Justice and Anti-Female Genital Mutilation acts. We urge the legislature to pass these bills. We recognize the passage of the Refugees and Asylum Seekers Act and note progress on the National Disability Rights Protection Bill and the Internally Displaced

Persons (IDP) Law. The real work will be in implementation and assisting the approximately four million IDPs in Somalia.

There have been reports of Somalia's selective implementation and enforcement of existing laws through misapplication of criminal libel laws to limit expression. We encourage Somalia to redirect this capacity towards implementation and enforcement of laws protecting human rights, including the rights of women and children, labor rights, and civic space.

Madam Independent Expert, what affect would a significant reduction of peacekeeping forces have on the outlook for human rights in Somalia?

Thank you.