Brazil — The Sudan Embassy in Brazil organized a press conference today, Tuesday, on the security and political developments in Sudan and the serious violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against citizens.

The conference was attended by a number of correspondents of Brazilian newspapers, channels and news websites, including CNN Brazil, and representatives of the Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Sudan Embassy in Brazil, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Al-Tijani Suwar, reviewed the repercussions that led to the war after the failed coup on April 15, 2023, referring to the behavior of the insurgent RSF militia and its widespread violations of international and humanitarian law by practicing systematic killing, torture, rape and genocide that occurred in Al-Geneina, Wad Al-Noura and Eastern Al-Gezira, which led to the displacement of more than 10 million citizens and the asylum of about 3 million others to neighboring countries, calling on the international community to condemn the militia and classify it as a terrorist group.

Ambassador Suwar referred to Sudan's complaint to the Security Council against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its blatant interference in the country's affairs and its unlimited support for the outlaw RSF militia, in addition to Sudan's complaint to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights of the African Union against the State of Chad.

Ambassador Suwar affirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to facilitating humanitarian aid, its commitment to international humanitarian law, and its approval to open border crossings and facilitate visas for international organizations working in the humanitarian field, stressing the government's response to peace efforts in accordance with what was signed in the Jeddah forum.

Meanwhile, Suwar praised the Sudanese-Brazilian relations and the position of the Brazilian government and people in their sympathy and support for the sovereignty, unity and peace of Sudan, as well as its contribution of 30 tons of medicines, arrangements for their delivery to Sudan are underway, calling on the Brazilian government and companies to prepare to participate in the reconstruction and development in Sudan.