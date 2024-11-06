Eswatini: South Africa to Sign Border Plan With Eswatini

6 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) will today sign a historic joint action plan with the Kingdom of Eswatini to address challenges faced in the border environment.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, is leading a delegation from the BMA to a meeting with the Kingdom of eSwatini to engage on a shared vision to manage borders.

The SARS delegation will be led by Beyers Theron, the Director for Customs.

Wednesday's signing of the bilateral Joint Action Plan (JAP) will include commitments to enhance the existing approach to managing the borders, including the harmonisation of policy and procedures and joint organisation of resources and structures to support efficient movements and trade facilitation.

"South Africa has already signed the JAP with the Republic of Mozambique in 2023 and significant improvements on trade facilitation were realised," said the BMA and SARS in a statement.

