South Africa Companies Hopeful As They Participate in China International Import Expo

South African companies that have been assisted to participate in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) have expressed optimism for what is to come out of the gathering.

The 7th CIIE kicked off in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has partially funded 35 South African companies to participate in the expo taking place from 5 - 10 November 2024.

Robert Mafuna from Khozeni Farming Operations said his company hopes the opportunity to exhibit at the CIIE will benefit their business from China's current appetite for avocados through gaining export opportunities.

The company, which is based in Mpumalanga, has recently partnered with Westfalia Fruits to provide the first export of SA avocados for a test run to the Chinese market. This development came at the back of a phytosanitary agreement between the two countries and China's growing demand for fresh produce.

"We were initially invited by the dtic as part of a business delegation to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting, which took place recently. From that platform, we garnered interest from China on export opportunities and from investors, as China seeks to strengthen relations with the African continent, to partner with us on our business ventures," Mafuna said.

He said the company is currently exporting its avocados and macadamias to the European market, but he is keen on expanding into the Asian market.

"We see China as a critical enabler to us entering the region. The CIIE is therefore important in affording us exposure and links to the businesses that can assist us realise our objectives," Mafuna said.

Mafuna believes that China's heightened interest in health and wellness products provides ample opportunities for the South African businesses in the agriculture and agro-processing sectors which must be fully explored.

"I source and add value to a number of ground and tree nuts, assisting in adding variety and interesting flavour to the produce.

"I came here because my ultimate goal is to bring the full African experience to the Chinese. So, I am looking forward to getting investors, partners and even distributors from China," said Wendy Mpendulo of Miante Manufacturing, an agro-processing company specialising in a variety of nut products.