South Africa: DPWI Agreement to Address Public Assets in Ethekhwini

6 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, will sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on addressing public assets in Durban.

EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, will also be part of the signing.

During the signing ceremony, they will also announce a list of properties that will, in the coming months, be made available through a request for proposals to potentially attract private sector investment, in order to refurbish and revitalise the buildings.

The signing will mark an important milestone towards generating economic growth and creating jobs in the city by turning the country into a construction site, and using public assets for the public good.

