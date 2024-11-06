South Africa: UK Remains a Key Partner for South Africa - Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has reaffirmed that the United Kingdom remains a key partner for South Africa even though he is of the view that relations could be improved.

"I also wish to acknowledge the close bonds of friendship and people-to-people engagements that exist between our peoples and our countries," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Lamola was speaking in Cape Town where he hosted the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development, David Lammy, in a meeting focusing on strengthening relations between the two nations.

He also told his United Kingdom counterpart that South Africa was honoured that The Prince of Wales, Prince William, has chosen Cape Town to host the Earthshot Prize Awards, which will take place on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, the prize, started by Prince William, supports sustainable, eco-friendly projects from around the world, with five winners each receiving £1million.

"The meeting this morning between President Ramaphosa and Prince William is a testament to the warm and historic relationship between our two countries.

"However, I believe that our bilateral relations can be significantly improved upon, and I look forward to our discussion this afternoon on how we can work together to refresh and reset this very important bilateral engagement."

Trade and investment

Lamola acknowledged that the trade and investment relationship has stagnated between the nations not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also due to the state of the global economy and various domestic challenges.

However, he highlighted that the State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 and the recent Working Visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile to the United Kingdom aimed to provide renewed impetus to bilateral engagements.

The Deputy President was in the United Kingdom recently to rebuild investor confidence and increase foreign direct investment into the country.

Bilateral forum

In addition, he told Lammy that the successful elections in both countries earlier this year and the new mandates of both governments create an ideal opportunity to set the bilateral forum on a new course.

The two leaders also discussed issues including the regional and international agenda and reiterated the need to continue working together to address some of the global challenges facing humanity.

"The convening of the forum today must result in a re-commitment to improve the workings of the forum and chart a way forward to achieve this."

Meanwhile, he said it was imperative that the different departments agree on plans of action that will ensure the successful implementation of the various agreements as well as the key outcomes of the State and Working Visits.

Lamola also noted the forum's "decline" when compared to meetings past.

According to the Minister, the forum, which was first established in the 1990s, met annually at various levels of government from Heads of State meetings to annual gatherings between Foreign Ministers.

"Unfortunately, over the past 10 years or so, this also changed, and the meetings have become more reduced.

"Therefore, South Africa hopes that we can decide today that we will 'reset' the forum and restore it to in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues so that the forum will set the tone of our bilateral engagement at all levels."

He stressed that the forum must be utilised to not only discuss the status of issues, but also identify new areas of cooperation, discuss challenges, drive engagement, and give a mandate to its working groups.

"This is why we have proposed, in consultation with your team, that we agree that the forum and its working groups be reviewed and that we discuss and agree on a Memorandum of Understanding which will underpin the bilateral forum.

"I know that you will agree with me that this issue is urgent and therefore South Africa hopes that these two critical issues can be resolved by the time the review meeting takes place next year in London."