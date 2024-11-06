Somalia: Germany, Somalia Agree to Step Up Deportations

6 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Germany and Somalia are to cooperate on stepping up the deportation of migrants from the East African country.

After a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the leaders agreed that migrants without the legal right to remain in Germany "will be repatriated quickly and efficiently."

Scholz said the deportations would mostly affect serious criminals.

"This is also in the interest of the very large community of Somalis here in Germany, who are doing well and are well integrated," the chancellor said.

A total of 65,000 Somalis live in Germany. Scholz said only a "small number" do not have the right to stay in the country.

