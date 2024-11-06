Kenya: President Ruto to Jet Off Juba On Mission to Bolster Peace, Economic Relations

6 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to jet off to Juba today for an official visit to consolidate the South Sudanese political transition through the Tumaini Peace Consensus.

According to State House spokesman Mohamed Hussein, President Ruto and Kiir's discussions will also address strategic regional infrastructure projects, including the LAPSSET Corridor.

The Tumaini peace-building initiative, launched in May, was proposed by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and supported by Kenya and several development partners.

Ruto, Kiir and former Kenyan Army Commander and Chief Mediator Major-Gen Lazarus Sumbeiywo are the lead initiative mediators.

They will also discuss matters related to the African Union, he added.

Ruto's visit follows Kiir's trip to Nairobi on August 27 for the launch of Kenya's African Union Commission candidacy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.