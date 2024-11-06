Equatorial Guinea Bans WhatsApp Multimedia Sharing Amid Official's Sex Scandal

The Equatorial Guinea government has prohibited its citizens on WhatsApp from downloading and sharing photos, videos, and audio files via mobile data.

According to local news platform Ahora EG, this ban has frustrated citizens who are now unable to share multimedia content without relying on WiFi networks.

This action follows new guidelines issued to telecommunications operators, instructing them to implement measures that restrict access to inappropriate content.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the country's Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, is at the center of a sex scandal involving the spouses of prominent figures including the wives of Vice President and Inspector General of Police, among others.

This scandal emerged during a fraud investigation of the 54-year-old economist, prompting ANIF officials to conduct an unannounced search of his home and office, where they discovered over 400 videos documenting his sexual encounters with various married women.

These videos, which were recorded with consent, went viral on social media sparking significant media controversy.

The country's Vice President Teddy Nguema has also announced plans to install surveillance cameras in all state offices as part of a comprehensive effort to ensure adherence to public service laws and combat misconduct among officials.