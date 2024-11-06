Eritrea: International Relations Training Program for Eritrean Diplomatic Officers

6 November 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Forty-five diplomatic officers from Eritrea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information recently completed a training program sponsored by China's Ministry of Commerce and hosted by Hunan International Vocational College. The program covered international relations, China-Africa relations, and China's foreign policy, blending online and on-site learning.

Mr. Iyasu Habte, Director of the Asia-Pacific Desk in the Eritrean Ministry of the Foreign Affairs emphasized the value of cultural and educational exchanges in enhancing Sino-Eritrean ties while congratulating the coordinators and graduates on finishing the training program successfully.

Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea, Mr. Li Xiang on his part congratulated the diplomats, highlighting the enduring partnership between Eritrea and China and expressing hope for future cooperation in capacity building and education.

Prof. He Yang from the Hunan International Vocational College, noted the training provided the trainees with skills in international relations, covering topics like diplomatic practices, global politics, China-Africa relations, and China's modern foreign policy through a mix of online and on-site sessions.

Representatives of the trainees on their part, highlighted the value of the program in fostering mutual understanding, noting that it deepened their insight into China's historical development and unique approach to governance, diplomacy, and international relations.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.