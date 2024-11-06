Kenyan-Born Huldah Momanyi Wins Seat in Minnesota House of Representatives

6 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi has made history by securing a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She becomes the first Kenyan-born politician to hold office in the United States under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party after she won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota's District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

District 38A is a notably diverse area, with about 66 percent of residents identifying as people of colour, a large portion of whom are African immigrants.

Hiltsley, a Bethel University alumna, credits her decision to enter politics to her commitment to uplifting her community and advocating for their needs in legislative processes.

She aims to address key issues affecting her constituents, focusing on affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and creating economic opportunities tailored to the diverse population she represents.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.