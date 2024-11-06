Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Minister Pays Zwg140,000 Compensation to Police Brutality Victim

6 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Gweru torture victim who was brutalised by cops while queuing for money at a bank during the Covid-19 pandemic has been paid over ZWG140,000 in damages by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Gweru Provincial Magistrate Miriam Banda ordered Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe to compensate Amos Siska for the pain and suffering he endured at the hands of his officers in 2020.

Siska was assaulted in April 2020 by some police officers all over his body with truncheons, booted feet and open hands while he was queuing at Stanbic Bank in Gweru.

He sustained serious injuries including a fractured arm.

Siska engaged Reginald Chidawanyika of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who sued ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, for damages including shock, pain and suffering and to recover some medical expenses, which he incurred while seeking treatment.

In 2022 he won the case after a full trial.

However, the minister did not pay damages before Siska instituted contempt of court proceedings and threatened to cause the arrest of the duo.

Kazembe however recently complied with the court order and paid ZWG143,368 to Siska as directed by the court.

