Southern Africa: SADC Schedules Extra-Ordinary Summit in Harare - to Look Into Mozambique, Botswana's Polls

6 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Southern African Development Committee (SADC) is set to hold an extraordinary summit in Harare next week with Mozambique and Botswana's recent elections and other regional issues on the agenda.

In August, Zimbabwe hosted the 44th SADC summit where President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the regional bloc's rotational chairmanship.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the summit will be held from November 16 to 20.

"The nation is informed that an extraordinary summit of SADC Heads of State and government is scheduled to be held in Harare from 16th to 20th November 2024, primarily to address emerging issues of regional significance.

"The summit is earmarked to review the mandate of the SADC mission in DRC as it winds down.

"In addition, the summit is also expected to be briefed on political events including recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana and upcoming polls in Namibia," Muswere said.

He also added that hosting preparations are well underway.

"Technical sub-committees have already started convening meetings to prepare for the extraordinary summit. The subcommittees will ride on the already established protocols which facilitated the successful hosting of the 44th SADC summit to ensure the seamless convening of the extraordinary summit," Muswere said.

This comes at a time when post-election tensions are rising in Mozambique over a disputed Presidential election.

The opposition party in Mozambique alleges electoral fraud, prompting massive nationwide protests and clashes with police in the country's capital Maputo. According to reports at least 108 people had been shot and injured while 10 have killed.

