Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Petitions Govt to Halt Issuance of Title Deeds to Land Reform Programme Beneficiaries

Opposition leader Linda Masarira has petitioned the government to stop the issuance of title deeds to beneficiaries of the 2000s land reform programme.

This comes after government in a major land tenure shift announced that all beneficiaries of the chaotic land seizures will have their 99-year leases converted to tenure, allowing them to sell the property.

In the petition LEAD president Masarira, Abigail Mupambi and Sipho Nathan Banana said the initiative must be suspended until thorough land audits are conducted.

The trio said the land reform programme by former President Robert Mugabe was "marred by favouritism" and issuing the title deeds without audits to identify multiple farm ownership further jeopardized it.

"The land reform program, as chaotic as it was, sought to address historical injustices by redistributing land from white commercial farmers to indigenous Zimbabweans. However, this program was marred by irregularities, favouritism, and lack of transparency. Today, without a thorough and authentic land audit, issuing title deeds to individuals with offer letters jeopardizes the integrity of our land reform and the principles of equity it aimed to uphold.

"Risk of Commercialization of Public Land Assets By granting title deeds, the land-originally distributed to redress colonial-era injustices- will become a commercial commodity subject to sale to the highest bidder. This opens the door to speculative land trading, where those who were beneficiaries may sell their plots rather than utilizing the land for national development and productivity. The primary intention of land reform was to empower Zimbabweans and promote food security, not create assets for private profiteering.

"Unaddressed Issue of Multiple Farm Ownership Many individuals currently hold multiple farms, acquired without consideration for equitable distribution. Without an exhaustive and impartial land audit, this practice will continue, concentrating land ownership in the hands of a few, while others remain landless. This perpetuates inequality and undermines the goals of land reform.

"Lack of Transparency and Accountability in Land Allocation The initial land reform exercise was marked by confusion and a lack of clear records. Many people received land based on political patronage rather than genuine need or agricultural capability. A comprehensive audit will ensure that land is allocated based on merit, need, and commitment to sustainable use.

"Loss of Accountability and Government Oversight If title deeds are issued without conditions, the government loses oversight of how the land. is used. The land may be sold, abandoned, or repurposed without consequence. Maintaining state oversight ensures that the land is used productively and in the national interest, particularly for agricultural and food security purposes," reads the petition.

The petition further recommended government to retain offer letters with conditions on land use and non-transferability to keep land as a national resource and also advocate for creating a National Land Oversight Commission to monitor land use and ensure compliance with redistribution policies.

"Conduct a Comprehensive, Transparent, and Independent Land Audit - We call for a thorough and independent audit of all land allocations made during the land reform program to ensure fairness. This audit should identify beneficiaries, assess land use, and confirm adherence to the one-person-one-farm policy. An authentic audit is critical in establishing a just baseline for future land reforms.

"Ensure Equitable Redistribution and Enforcement of the One-Person-One-Farm Policy - The government should strictly enforce the principle of equitable distribution by limiting ownership to one farm per individual. This policy will prevent a concentration of land ownership among elites, promoting fair access to land resources for all Zimbabweans.

"Maintain Offer Letters with Usage Conditions Instead of Title Deeds - Instead of issuing title deeds, the government should retain offer letters with stipulated conditions regarding land use, productivity, and non-transferability without state approval. This approach would ensure the land remains a national resource under government oversight, reserved for productive agricultural use rather than speculative resale.

"Establish a National Land Oversight Commission - We propose the establishment of a National Land Oversight Commission tasked with monitoring land use, compliance with redistribution policies, and addressing grievances in land allocation. This commission should operate independently and be held accountable to the public through regular reporting and transparent processes", reads the petition