Zimbabwe: Police Banned From Using Cellphones On Duty

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has, with immediate effect, banned the use of cellphones by officers on duty.

This comes at a time the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, has raised concern over the conduct of some police officers while the Commissioner General of police, Godwin Matanga, has pledged to deal decisively with wayward officers, who were caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes at Mabvuku turn-off in Harare.

The police memo dated October 31, 2024 addressed to all stations in Masvingo Central District titled, 'Use of cellphones whilst on duty,' signed by Superintendent Operations ZRP Masvingo Central District, contains the new policy.

"Despite numerous instructions given forbidding use of cellphones whilst on duty by members of the Police Service, commanders are not enforcing this. With immediate effect, no member is allowed to be in possession of a cellphone whilst on duty. Cellphones should only be used during break and lunch times," reads the circular.

The memo further states that once a member is found with a cellphone while on duty, the officer in-charge of the said member will be put to task.

"Upon commencement of duty, the officer-in-charge should take possession of the cellphones and lock them in a safe or cabinet.

"All stations standard operation procedures should contain a clause governing the use of cellphones whilst on duty and members should acknowledge having read and understood the SOPs," reads the circular.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police would issue a full and comprehensive statement on the "leaked memo".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner-General Matanga also issued a stern warning to law enforcement agents engaging in extortion and other corrupt activities, particularly those targeting motorists.

This followed the arrest and detention of traffic officers who were caught on camera accepting bribes from kombis, taxis, and registered public service vehicles at the Mabvuku turn-off along Harare-Mutare Road.

Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, were caught on a secret recording allegedly taking bribes while on duty with a police motorbike. The video footage appears to show drivers handing over suspected bribe money, with the recorder's voiceover claiming that the officers had accepted bribes from over 10 motorists.

In a statement, Commissioner Nyathi said Comm-Gen Matanga had a zero tolerance towards police officers who engage in corrupt activities.

"Reference is made to the viral social media post which clearly showed two police officers on a Zimbabwe Republic Police motorbike taking bribes from pirate kombis, taxis and registered public service vehicles along Harare-Mutare Road, Mabvuku turn-off.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva have been arrested and are now in detention. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges. These are bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the Police Service.

"The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour."