South Africa: Casual Workers Protest Outside Joburg Mayor's Office, Demanding Jobs

About 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers at Pikitup downed tools on Tuesday to protest outside Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero's office. The workers want the City of Johannesburg to take them on as permanent employees.

They also want feedback on the City's recruitment process after it advertised jobs earlier this year. The protesters claim the process was flawed and corrupt.

According to protest leader Enos Maake, none of the 300 workers hired in May were casual workers, who have been protesting for jobs throughout the year.

He said nepotism was the reason that EPWP workers were being overlooked. "These individuals being hired on a permanent basis are friends and relatives of the officials in Pikitup. That's why we want them investigated and a report on the findings on this matter," he said.

Carol Dladla, who works at the Marlboro Depot, said new employees had been given permanent jobs ahead of her. "How can they hire people who don't have the experience?

"We believe they hired relatives over us. I can't think of any other explanation."

She said there are 36 casual workers at her depot and none of them were hired permanently despite being promised jobs.

Lungile Fayisa works at the Selby Depot and has worked there since 2021. He earns R120 a day for 20 days, and up to R2,400 per month. "Luckily, I walk to work. I don't have to pay for transport and my wife also helps with rent," he said.

When he is not cleaning the streets of Joburg, Fayisa said he works in a shop to earn extra income so they can afford groceries for the month.

Phumzile Sithole from the mayor's office came out to accept the group's list of demands. She told GroundUp she couldn't speak to the media, but promised that the protesters would be given feedback by Friday.

Morero's spokesperson Chris Vondo had not responded to our questions by the time of publication.