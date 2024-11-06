Uganda Lagging in Digital Inclusiveness

Despite identifying digital transformation as a key driver in its National Development Plan III (NDP III), Uganda continues to fall behind Africa's tech giants in digital inclusiveness and tech investment.

While Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Kenya dominate Africa's tech sector, Uganda and Rwanda are taking strides to advance their digital economies, investing in knowledge and technology-based services.

This gap in digital growth was highlighted at the inaugural Community of Practice (CoP) workshop, hosted by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on November 5 in Kampala.

Themed "Building the Future of Fair and Inclusive Digital Work in Uganda," the workshop aimed to lay the groundwork for CoP by bringing together diverse stakeholders to establish a core team to guide its operational framework.

The gathering allowed stakeholders to assess Uganda's digital economy, examining the current state of decent work and identifying both opportunities and challenges for inclusive digital employment.

Lead Consultant Daniel Emurut shared findings that revealed barriers to digital work in Uganda, including high internet costs, a digital skills gap, and persistent gender disparities. Emurut encouraged employers to join CoP workshops to develop strategic position papers for thriving in the digital economy.

A survey presented at the workshop highlighted Uganda's low ICT literacy and skills, showing that a lack of knowledge or digital skills prevents 75% of Ugandans from accessing the internet.

In response to this skills gap, the Ugandan government developed the 2021-2025 Education Digital Agenda Strategy, which aims to mainstream digital skills training across all educational levels.

However, only 4.6% of Ugandans are proficient in programming languages, with notable gender disparities, particularly in rural areas.

The ICT sector is vital for Uganda's vision to reach middle-income status, yet digital services remain underdeveloped beyond traditional telecom, postal, and broadcasting sectors.

Digital technology holds transformative potential for African economies by fostering economic growth, job creation, and structural transformation.

Uganda's journey toward achieving this potential will require robust ICT infrastructure, innovation, regulatory support, and an inclusive approach.

Workshop participants recommended targeted efforts to bridge the digital skills gap, including revising the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curriculum, implementing strict regulatory frameworks, promoting disability inclusion, and fostering stakeholder collaboration to create a supportive environment nationally and internationally.

The Community of Practice (CoP), an initiative by FUE and supported by the ILO, serves as a collaborative platform where diverse stakeholders can drive innovation and advocate for fair, inclusive employment within Uganda's evolving digital economy.

The panel discussion included prominent figures from the ICT sector, government, and private industry, who shared insights on advancing Uganda's digital economy through soft skills development, information sharing, ICT clubs in secondary schools, and data protection initiatives.

The CoP's recommendations underscore the importance of bridging the digital skills gap through curriculum reform, inclusive policies, and partnerships across sectors, all of which are essential to creating an enabling environment for Uganda's digital transformation.