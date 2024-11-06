Namibia: Namdia Launches New Client Registration Campaign

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has embarked on a new client registration campaign, running from 4 November 2024 to 31 January 2025.

This initiative aligns with Namdia's mandate of price discovery, and its goals of expanding its global reach.

"Through the campaign, clients will gain privileged access to Namibian rough diamonds, with a sourcing experience that emphasises fairness, transparency and reliability," stated Namdia CEO Alisa Amupolo.

Via a company statement, she added that prospective clients can now easily apply by visiting a dedicated page on the Namdia website, where they will find the details about the onboarding process and a downloadable registration form, simplifying the application process.

In addition, Namdia has a dedicated email address to handle enquiries and submissions related to the updated onboarding process for existing and prospective clients.

Applicants are requested to complete the application form and submit it, along with all required supporting documents, exclusively to the Namdia email address.

No other email or form of communication will be accepted for the application process.

Namdia seeks to onboard vertically integrated international diamond buyers and manufacturers in key markets globally.

Prospective clients are encouraged to apply, while all are invited to follow campaign updates on the Namdia website and social media platforms.

This new campaign promotes Namdia's newly-streamlined registration process, transitioning from the traditional three-year agreement model to a more flexible, continuous onboarding approach.

This shift underscores Namdia's commitment to enhancing its reputation as a premium diamond supplier committed to transparency and exclusivity.

The campaign aims to broaden the reach of Namdia's client onboarding efforts, connecting with niche prospective clients worldwide.

This includes high-end manufacturers, traders, jewellers and exclusive diamond-sourcing professionals in key markets such as India, Belgium, Dubai, the USA, China, the Far East and beyond.