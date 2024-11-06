Namibia: Cod Member Dies While On Ballot Mission

A dark cloud hangs over the Congress of Democrats (CoD) following the death of party member Johannes Matroos in South Africa last Saturday.

He was the official representative of the CoD, and part of the delegation of political party representatives who recently went to that neighbouring country to observe the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming elections in Namibia.

He was 56.

A statement from the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) detailed that Matroos died while on the official mission in Johannesburg.

CoD's acting president Vaino Amuthenu described him as resourceful and hardworking.

"It is a great loss. He was regional coordinator of Khomas, and mobilised many members to join the party. He was one of the longest- serving members of the party, and now with his departure, he has left a great vacuum which will take us a long time to fill," he added.

On Monday, the ECN issued a comprehensive statement explaining the circumstances surrounding Matroos' death.

"On Wednesday, 30 October 2024, the day he was scheduled to return from Johannesburg, Mr Matroos was found unresponsive in his hotel room after failing to appear for his scheduled transport to the airport. Emergency services were immediately contacted. He was later taken to MediClinic Morningside in Sandton, where he was stabilised, subsequently admitted, and his family was immediately notified. Unfortunately, his health condition worsened during the night, and he was transferred to the ICU, where he remained under intensive care until his passing," chief electoral and referenda officer Peter Shaama stated.

Amuthenu expressed appreciation to the ECN for everything.

"The repatriation of Matroos' remains to Namibia will be arranged, with details to be confirmed in due course," the ECN stated.