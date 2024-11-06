Namibia: Orange Army, Otjipereke Win Dr Nandi Ndaitwah Cup

The first edition of the annual Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah tournament, held at Okakarara over the weekend, concluded on Sunday.

The Orange Army and Otjipereke won the football and netball categories, respectively.

The tournament had six netball and 18 football teams from the Okakarara Constituency competing for a total prize of N$40 000.

Netball received N$16 000, whereas football received N$24000.

Speaking to Nampa on Monday, tournament chairperson Collin Ngujapeua said the event was a success due to the enormous turnout of spectators, as well as the fair play and sportsmanship demonstrated by all teams.

"This was the first edition, and I must say it was a success. We were pleased with the turnout, and the conduct of the players on and off the pitch," he remarked.

He said the tournament would rotate among all three constituency settlements Okondjatu, Otjituuo and Okamatapati, to ensure equitable opportunity for all villages, particularly small business owners who wish to trade during the tournament.

En route to the final, the Orange Army faced Okatupapa Warriors.

However, both teams managed only one goal apiece, forcing the game to a penalty shootout, which home team Orange Army won 5-4.

Okondjatu Namibian Police (NamPol) and Clever Boys drew 0-0 in the second semi-final, which was again won by a penalty shootout.

Okondjatu NamPol won after scoring three penalty kicks, while Clever Boys failed to convert a single goal.

The final match was similarly decided in a penalty shootout, which went in favour of Orange Army (5-4) over Okondjatu NamPol. The score was 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

Orange Army won N$13 000 and a trophy as champions, with Okondjatu NamPol receiving N$7 000.

Okatupapa Warriors and Clever Boys received N$2 000 each. Otjipereke defeated Orange Army in the netball final, earning N$6 500 and a trophy.

Orange Army received N$4500 as runner-up.

Wishes and Furious netball teams shared N$5 000 as semi-finalists.

