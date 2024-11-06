Namibia: Shaping Namibia's Energy Future - Embracing a Diverse Energy Mix

Fanuel Shinedima

As Namibia stands on the brink of a new era in energy development, it is crucial to understand the concept of an energy mix, and its significance for our nation's future.

An energy mix refers to the combination of different energy sources used to meet a country's needs. For Namibia, this means integrating hydrocarbons, green hydrogen and renewable energy sources to create a balanced and sustainable energy portfolio.

Understanding the Energy Mix

An energy mix is essential for ensuring energy security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability.

By diversifying our energy sources, we can reduce dependence on any single type of energy, thereby mitigating risks associated with supply disruptions and price volatility.

For Namibia, an optimal energy mix would include hydrocarbons, green hydrogen,and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. The role of hydrocarbons, including oil and natural gas, have long been the cornerstone of global energy supply. For Namibia, hydrocarbons can provide a reliable and immediate energy source to support our growing economy. While the global community is moving towards cleaner energy, hydrocarbons will continue to play a vital role in our energy mix during the transition period.

Investments in efficient and cleaner technologies can help minimise the environmental impact of hydrocarbon use.

Green Hydrogen:

The future of clean energy Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources, represents a promising avenue for Namibia's energy future. As a clean and versatile energy carrier, green hydrogen can be used in various sectors, including transportation, industry and power-generation. Namibia's abundant solar and wind resources make it an ideal location for green hydrogen production.

By investing in green hydrogen, we can position Namibia as a leader in the global clean energy market, creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

Harnessing renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind, are abundant in Namibia. These sources offer a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

By expanding our renewable energy capacity, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease our reliance on imported energy, and enhance energy security. Moreover, renewable energy projects can stimulate local economies, and provide opportunities for community development.

The Path Forward: Policy and financing to achieve a balanced energy mix, it is essential to have supportive policies and adequate financing. Policymakers must create a conducive environment for investment in diverse energy sources.

This includes implementing regulatory frameworks encouraging private sector participation, providing incentives for renewable energy projects, and ensuring transparent and efficient permitting processes. Financing is another critical component.

Public and private sector collaboration is necessary to mobilise the required capital for energy projects. International partnerships and funding from development banks can also play a significant role in supporting Namibia's energy transition. Namibia's energy future lies in embracing a diverse energy mix that includes hydrocarbons, green hydrogen and renewable energy. This approach will ensure energy security, economic growth and environmental sustainability. As we move forward, policymakers, industry leaders and financial institutions must work together to create a robust and resilient energy system for Namibia.

By doing so, we can pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future for our nation.

*Fanuel Shinedima is the founder of Namibia Youth Energy Forum and Head of Energy at Impact Tank Namibia.