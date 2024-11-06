Namibia: Emmanuel Seeks Financial Support to Attend Gallaudet University

Samuel Emmanuel, a 34-year-old hearing-impaired Namibian from Onamunama in Ohangwena region, is appealing for financial help to complete a Bachelor in Deaf Studies degree at Gallaudet University in the United States.

Emmanuel, who has three brothers and a sister, was accepted at Gallaudet University. But he faces a significant financial challenge to cover his tuition and living expenses for the upcoming academic year.

Despite facing numerous challenges as a deaf student in Namibia, he is determined to pursue his education, and make a positive impact on the deaf community. He applied to several local institutions, but was unable to secure any financial assistance.

"Many people have asked me why I chose to study at Gallaudet University, instead of a local university. Deaf students in Namibia encounter numerous obstacles, and I believe Gallaudet University offers the best opportunities for deaf individuals to thrive and reach their full potential," he said.

However, he is required to raise N$850 000 for his studies, and is seeking financial help to do so. He hopes to attend the university next year.

Emmanuel expressed hope that with the support of well-wishers and organisations, he can overcome the financial challenge, and continue his academic journey.

Gallaudet University is recognised as the world's first and only institution of higher education uniquely devoted to deaf people. The acceptance rate at Gallaudet University is 60.9% - meaning for every 100 applicants, 61 are admitted.

As a deaf person, Emmanuel has encountered numerous obstacles, including limited access to quality education, and resources that align with his unique learning style.

The current educational system does not adequately support deaf culture or communication, often leaving deaf students feeling isolated and frustrated.

He further said Gallaudet University, on the other hand, offers an inclusive environment that is specifically designed to help deaf students grow.

"My inspiration to attend Gallaudet University is deeply-rooted in the accomplishments of deaf students around the world, particularly those associated with the World Federation of the Deaf," he said.

Upon completing his studies, he intends to return to Namibia and work to enhance the educational, employment and social services available to the deaf community.

He says the knowledge and experience he will gain will equip him to contribute to the broader mission of advocating the rights and empowerment of deaf individuals in the country.

"As I prepare for my academic journey at Gallaudet University, I urge all Namibians to support the cause of deaf empowerment. Together, we can build a more inclusive society where the rights and potential of deaf individuals are fully-recognised," he said.