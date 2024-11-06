Africa: Religious Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan Amid Regional Conflict

The African Council of Religious Leaders Religions for Peace (ACRL-RFP) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and emphasised the need for inclusive peace talks.

The resolution follows a regional conference held in Nairobi, where leaders from religious, governmental, and development sectors met to address pressing challenges affecting the Horn of Africa and surrounding regions.

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda and co-chair of ACRL-RFP, attended the conference alongside Archbishop Albert Chama of Zambia and IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu.

The leaders underscored the importance of an interfaith approach to tackle issues such as governance, climate adaptation, and peace building.

The gathering brought forth critical resolutions, with both ACRL-RFP and IGAD describing their partnership as essential for promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development across the region.

"We must unify our efforts to address these conflicts," said Mubaje, emphasising the vital role religious leaders can play in early warning and response mechanisms for conflict.

The conference concluded with a pledge to formalize the collaboration between ACRL-RFP and IGAD through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at guiding future joint efforts in peace and development.

The MOU will set a framework for engaging religious leaders and other stakeholders in community resilience and inclusivity.

Highlighting the urgency of Sudan's conflict, the organisations urged for an "immediate ceasefire, inclusive peace talks, and the engagement of all stakeholders in Sudan," as part of a regional effort to curb violence and promote reconciliation.

This call aligns with a broader commitment to foster healing through values of mercy and forgiveness.

Additionally, climate change and desertification were addressed as critical issues exacerbating regional instability.

Both organisations committed to supporting sustainable development in arid and semi-arid regions, stressing that environmental degradation must be part of peace and stability conversations.

As the conference closed, the leaders pledged to leverage the influence of religious leaders to empower communities and build a more resilient future for the IGAD region.