Somalia's Deputy Minister of Ports Resigns

Mogadishu — In a move signaling deepening political discord, Somalia's Deputy Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, MP Saddam Mohamud Abdi, resigned on Tuesday, accusing the federal government of constitutional violations and politicizing development projects in his home region of Puntland.

Abdi, in his resignation statement, highlighted a series of grievances against the central government, claiming it has "deliberately undermined the constitutional framework" and engaged in "political manipulation" that directly affects his constituency. He specifically criticized the federal authorities for their involvement in local projects, which he says have been used to favor certain political interests over the needs of the region.

The minister also pointed to increased tensions in Jubbaland, attributing the escalation to federal government interference. His resignation comes on the heels of similar exits by other government officials, suggesting widespread discontent among political figures from various regions with the governance style of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration.

This development underscores the fragile relationship between Somalia's central government and its federal member states, particularly Puntland, where leaders have expressed frustration over what they perceive as an overreach by Mogadishu. The situation could potentially lead to further destabilization if not addressed through dialogue and compromise.

Political analysts on social media platforms noted this as a sign of "the third minister to leave the HSM Government in less than a week," indicating a broader crisis within the cabinet. Abdi's departure adds to the voices calling for a reevaluation of how federalism is practiced in Somalia, amidst ongoing struggles with security, governance, and national unity.