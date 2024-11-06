Morocco: HM the King to Deliver Speech Wednesday Evening On Green March 49th Anniversary

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, will deliver a speech to His faithful people on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the glorious Green March, the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced in a statement, whose translation is as follows:

"The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announces that on the occasion of the forty-ninth anniversary of the glorious Green March, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist and glorify Him, will deliver a Speech to His faithful people.

The Royal Speech will be aired on radio and television at 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday, November 06, 2024".