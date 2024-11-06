Zimbabwe: Jonah Moyo Basks in Phd Honour

Contemporary sungura musician, Jonah Moyo's decades-long illustrious and enterprising musical journey paid off last Saturday after President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of State Universities, conferred him with Doctor of Philosophy (Creative and Performing Arts) Honorary degree at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 18th graduation ceremony.

The conferment of a PhD degree is an acknowledgement of his industrious entertainment career spanning more than five decades.

Dr Moyo with his Devera Ngwena Jazz Band became a household name in the early 80s with yesteryear hits such as "Solo naMutsau", "Wangu P", "Regina Waenda", among others that left a mark in the music industry with huge sales as they went gold or platinum.

He is currently an instrument instructor at the GZU and teaches students how to play instruments such as guitars.

Dr Moyo's songs also enjoyed generous airplay on radio, particularly on the then Radio Two, now Radio Zimbabwe.

He was among those graduands who were capped by President Mnangagwa during the institution's 18th graduation ceremony.

Dr Moyo received a standing ovation from the crowd when his name was called and walked to the podium to get this PhD.

Reading the citation, executive dean of Robert Mugabe School of Heritage and Education, Prof Munyaradzi Manyanga said Moyo's music speaks of hope, life, love, individual and collective aspirations, which resonate with every day experiences of ordinary Zimbabweans.

He said Dr Moyo was recognised for being a co-founder of the sungura music genre together, with the late icon Ephraim Joe of Sungura Band.

He has released a total of 44 albums and mentored other musicians, including Alick Macheso, the late Leonard Dembo and Oliver Mtukudzi, among others.

At some point, great musician, Leonard Dembo, used to curtain raise for Moyo at his shows.

In an interview with The Herald, Dr Moyo said he was happy to be conferred with PhD and the award has encouraged him to where he is today.

"Sometimes you wonder whether people are appreciating your work or whether you are doing the right thing," he said.

"But when you are conferred with such a huge award, you feel humbled and know that I am on the right track. I feel encouraged."

Dr Moyo said he played with and mentored several musicians some of whom have made names for themselves.

"It has been a long journey for me. My advice to young musicians is that they should be consistent and sing about issues that affect people in their everyday life," he said.

The father of four, joined the GZU in 2020 as an instrument instructor in the Department of Performing and Visual Arts.

The 69-year-old said he used to play with the late Dembo when he had no instruments, and the now late musician would curtain raise at his shows until he became a force to reckon with.

Dr Moyo's musical career blossomed when his Devera Ngwena Jazz Band was a resident band at Shabanie-Mashaba Mines where they used to entertain workers in the asbestos mining town.

He released several hits before he left the mine to be his own man. Dr Moyo won 44 gold discs, which were based on actual music sales, as opposed to voting. According to him, he is the first Zimbabwean musician to sell more than 100 000 records with the song "Ruva Remoyo Wangu" in 1981.

His track "Solo naMutsai" sold over 100 000 copies and was adjudged the 1982 Song of the Year. Other songs -- "Barbra", "Wangu P", "Anoshaina neMabhebhi" and "Too Cheap" -- all sold over 75 000 copies.