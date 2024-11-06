Zimbabwe: Beefy Wants to Spoil Simba Bhora Party

ALREADY relegated Arenel Movers' want to leave the top-flight league on a high and their immediate task is to derail Simba Bhora's coronation as the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.

This is the bold statement from the sweetmakers gaffer Philani 'Beefy' Ncube.

As things stand, Simba Bhora just need a point in their upcoming three games to be crowned champions.

The Shamva-based side is top of the table with 63 points from 31 games.

With only nine points left to play for, Simba Bhora's grip on the title tightened after FC Platinum's 2-0 loss to Dynamos at the weekend.

FC Platinum are nine points behind the leaders Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora next face Arenel at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

Arenel coach, Ncube, has vowed to delay the Simba Bhora's party.

"Chances are high for them to get three points, but we want to be party spoilers. We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on them. Speaking of our team chances are high for them to get three points from any game but the problem is these guys need motivation.

"We just want to be party spoilers especially against Simba Bhora. There is nothing that can give us a special christmas present besides beating Simba Bhora. We will not just give them the league title on a silver platter," said Ncube.

Beefy feels with the quality he has in his team, they could have fared better this season.

"Look, these boys need motivation. I don't want to get into the administrative side of things but these boys need motivation to perform. This team can get points from any team," said Ncube.

Simba Bhora made wholesale signings at the start of the season which have helped them become a strong force this season.

The players signed at the beginning of the season included the former FC Platinum duo of Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende, Taimon Mvula and Junior Makunike (both from Dynamos), Wilson Mensah and Talbert Shumba (Triangle), Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe and Billy Vheremu (Bulawayo Chiefs).

Harrison Masina also arrived from Hunters and Gift Saunyama was lured from Black Rhinos.

Last year they had 16 new signings, which means in two seasons they have invested in no less than 27 new players.

They remain unbeaten at their Wadzanayi Stadium fortress.

The mid-week programme has quite a number of exciting match ups on the cards.

While Arenel will be entertaining Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium, defending champions Ngezi Platinum will face Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Dynamos will make the long trip to Kariba for a date with ZPC Kariba while Herentals will play host to Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium.

Highlanders are away to Bikita Minerals.

Two matches are scheduled for Thursday with Manica Diamonds facing Yadah in Mutare while Caps United entertain Telone at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Green Fuel v Hwange (Green Fuel Arena), Bikita Minerals v Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium) , ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga Stadium), FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers v Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium) Herentals v Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium) Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium)

Thursday: Manica Diamonds v Yadah Stars (Sakubva Stadium) CAPS United v Telone (Rufaro Stadium)